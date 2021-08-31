HURLEY, Va. — A slow moving storm dumped between 3 to 4 inches of rain Monday on parts of Buchanan and McDowell counties, resulting in flash flooding in the Hurley and Panther areas.
The rainfall, which was not a part of Tropical Storm Ida, began early Monday morning and led to flash flooding in the Panther, Bull Creek, Mohawk, Trap Forth, Guesses Fork and Hurley communities. Between 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area, according to Cara Gregg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Gregg said the rainfall that caused the flash flooding in Buchanan and McDowell counties was not a part of Tropical Storm Ida. The remnants of Ida are expected to impact the region later today into Wednesday. A flash flood watch for most of the region remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon.
The most significant flooding Monday occurred in the Guesses Fork community, near Hurley.
An emergency dispatcher for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews were still working Monday afternoon to reach homes in the Guesses Fork community that were impacted by flooding.
“They are trying to get into that area,” she said. “They are doing the best they can to make sure everyone is accounted for and OK.”
An emergency shelter was set up at the Grundy Baptist Church.
Travel was restricted in the Hurley area, including the Guesses Fork community, which is located near the border of Buchanan and McDowell counties.
There were no immediate reports of injuries Monday.
Gregg said the National Weather Service had received several reports of flooded roads and structures in the area. She said flooding also was reported near the Hurley Family Health Center.
In McDowell County, flooding was reported in the Panther area, according to the McDowell County 911 Center.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in McDowell County, although several roads were flooded near Panther, the 911 center said.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.