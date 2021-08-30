By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The remnants of Tropical Storm Ida could bring heavy rainfall to the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a flash flood watch for the Daily Telegraph’s entire readership area, including Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Buchanan counties. The flood watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also has issued a state of preparedness in anticipation of the approaching storm.
“Due to the magnitude of Hurricane Ida and the rainfall amounts predicted for West Virginia, I have ordered our state agencies to prepare to respond immediately if necessary,” Justice said Monday. “We’re ready to provide all possible resources should flooding or other weather incidents occur.”
The path of the storm is still being tracked by meteorologists, and rainfall totals could change.
According to the flash flood watch, the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will move toward Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia by late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
“This will bring widespread heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the flood watch statement reads. “The heavy rainfall will move to the northeast of the area by Wednesday evening.”
According to the flood watch, widespread heavy rain is expected first with the spiral bands of showers and scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, then transitioning to a steadier moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches with locally heavier amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible where any spiral rain bands set up and persist over a particular area, according to the flood watch.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him@BDTOwens
