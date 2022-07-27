A flood warning remains in effect for parts of the region through 12:15 p.m. today.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
According to the flood warning, at 9:08 a.m., the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms and torrential downpours. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen, the National Weather Service said.
According to the warning, some locations that will or have experienced flooding include Bluefield, Bastian, Rocky Gap, Pocahontas, Bramwell and Clear Fork.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for all of the region until Thursday.
