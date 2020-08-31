WELCH – A flash flood warning was issued Monday evening for parts of McDowell County and Buchanan County, Va. by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg,Va.
The flash flood warning started at 8:38 p.m. and was scheduled to continue until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The warning covered east central Buchanan County, Va. and southwestern McDowell County. Forecasters said Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms producing heavy rain were across the warned area. Between 1 to 2 inches of rain were expected, according to the weather service.
A dispatcher at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office reported receiving calls about high water. No immediate problems were reported Monday evening in McDowell County except for a plugged drain pipe, according to a 911 dispatcher.
