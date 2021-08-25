WELCH – The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a flash flood warning Wednesday that started at about 7:13 p.m. and continues until 10:15 p.m.
Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the past three hours. Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses was possible along with poor drainage and low-lying areas, according to forecasters.
Locations expected to experience flash flooding included Welch, Northfork, Keystone, Kimball and Maybeury. Motorists were cautioned not to drive into flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, forecasters said.
A dispatcher with McDowell County 911 said about 8 p.m. some hard rain, but not actual flooding, had been reported. The rain was concentrated mainly in the Northfork area.
Very heavy rain was reported in the Upland area with at least one home being surrounded by floodwaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.