CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Friday ordering all United States and West Virginia State Flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Mercer County to be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Nov. 2, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Bob Holroyd.
Holroyd, who passed away Oct. 27, was a Mercer County attorney who also worked with the West Virginia School Building Authority, Mercer County 911, and several civic organizations and veterans organizations. He served in the West Virginia House of Delegates during the early 1960s.
