PRINCETON — How the liver of a 95-year-old McDowell County man helped a Florida woman was an example Tuesday of how organ donation gives the gift of life.
Becoming an organ donor is being celebrated and encouraged this April during National Donate Life Month. Members of the WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital staff met Tuesday in the hospital’s board room to help kick off the annual organ donation effort.
“I think we don’t always realize the value of organ donation unless you’re in the healthcare setting, and we see it. and we know the benefits are there, and hopefully this will be an awareness campaign as well and encourage people across our region to do organ donation,” said Karen Bowling, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
Cheryl King, the team leader for the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), joined the hospital for kicking off National Donate Life Month.
“CORE’s live-saving mission means saving the lives of those who need a transplant while also helping donor families heal after the loss of a loved one,” King said. “It’s important work, and it requires dedication and compassion. It also cannot happen without your help. True partners year-round, however, April is a special time. National Donate Life Month is when CORE joins forces with our hospital partners to celebrate our cause and encourage everyone to make the pledge for life.”
Every year, Donate Life America develops a theme for National Donate Life Month. This year, the theme was inspired by the natural world of a pond coming to life in the spring, King said.
“Have you ever skipped a stone across a pond and watched as the ripples spread out in all directions?” King asked. “Just like the ripples in a pond, the impact of organ donation spreads far and wide, bringing hope to so many.”
Local families have seen the benefits of organ donation. In 2022, through the actions at Princeton Community Hospital, there were two organ donors “who gave the gift of life to 11 grateful recipients,” King said.
“The gift of sight was given to eight thankful cornea recipients,” she stated. “And more than 675 individuals have or will be healed because of a tissue transplant. In 2022, for the fourth year in a row, CORE made possible more lifesaving transplants than the year before, saving 858 lives.”
“To the Princeton Community Hospital leadership team, the dedicated physicians, nurses – really, everyone here who plays a role – thank you,” King said. “CEO Karen Bowling, we thank you. CNO Tim Anderson, we thank you. Donation starts with a strong leadership team. Thank you for hardwiring donation at this great institution.”
To illustrate how a person can make a difference in the lives of other people by becoming an organ donor, Jessica Wheeler of CORE spoke on behalf of the family of 95-year-old Cecil Lockhart of Welch. Lockhart, a World War II veteran, was a retired coal producer working in McDowell County and Greenbrier County coal mines. He was the owner of Lockhart Coal Company, Southern Coal Company and C&H Trucking Company.
On May 3, 2021, Lockhart had a cerebral hemorrhage and was taken to the hospital in Welch and then transferred to a Charleston hospital, Wheeler said. The family was later notified that no brain activity had been found. On May 4, 2021, a decision was made to discontinue ventilated support.
A CORE representative working with the hospital then telephoned Lockhart’s family to ask about the possibility of him becoming a donor, Wheeler said.
“After a quick discussion, the answer was yes. Cecil had made that same decision for one of his sons who had passed away previously, so it was an easy decision,” she said.
After the decision was made, the CORE team kept the family informed and involved up until the funeral preparation, Wheeler said. It was determined that his liver, skin and tissue were acceptable for donation.
Lockhart’s liver was transplanted to a woman in her 60s from Florida. The family later received a letter from the recipient saying she was extremely thankful for the opportunity she had been given and “will do all she can to keep the spirit of her hero going,” Wheeler said.
During Lockhart’s funeral on May 8, 2021, his organ donation was announced, and all the people attending were asked to consider taking the opportunity to become a donor in honor of their family member and friend, Wheeler said.
Outside, the Donate Life flag was raised to commemorate National Donate Life Month.
