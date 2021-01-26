BLUEFIELD – Five new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Mercer County while West Virginia's daily total of new cases increased, according to state health officials.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 29 deaths across the state Tuesday, bringing the pandemic death toll to date in the Mountain State to 1,928. Mercer County reported five virus-related deaths, including a 69-year-old female, an 86-year-old male, and 87-year-old female, a 65-year-old female and a 93-year-old female.
This bring Mercer County's total number of COVID-19 deaths to date to 84.
“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”
Statewide, virus numbers went in the wrong direction Tuesday.
After reporting only 532 new coronavirus cases Monday, the number of new cases reported Tuesday jumped to 1,139.
But in one hopeful indicator, the number of active virus cases in Mercer County continued a downward trend Tuesday with the number of active COVID-19 cases decreasing Tuesday from 1,199 to 1,169.
In Virginia, Buchanan County had one new COVID-19 death, bringing its total to 28. Bland County also had one new death, increasing its total to eight, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
