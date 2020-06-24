By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Five new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday morning in Mercer County, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county to 15 with a cumulative total of 28 virus cases to date.
That means 15 new virus cases have been reported in Mercer County in the last nine days, a troubling surge in new infections.
New numbers regarding contact tracing were not immediately available Wednesday morning, but should be provided by the Mercer County Health Department later today.
As of last count on Monday, 37 people in Mercer County who had come into contact with one of the new confirmed COVID-19 patients were in isolation, but that number has likely jumped as well now.
The Mercer County Health Department didn’t immediately release any statements to the Daily Telegraph Wednesday morning regarding the surge in new cases.
So far 3,210 people in Mercer County have been tested for COVID-19 and 13 have people have recovered from the virus. Another 15 people remain in quarantine.
Neighboring Tazewell County also reported two new virus cases Wednesday morning bringing the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 11.
No new details were immediately released Wednesday morning about the two new cases in Tazewell County.
