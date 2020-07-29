By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — New coronavirus cases spiked again Wednesday morning in Mercer and Tazewell counties, with two new virus-related hospitalizations being reported in Tazewell County and 14 new infections being confirmed in Mercer County where two virus-related deaths have already occurred. A third person who contracted the virus also has died, but the death of that individual — a nursing home resident — has not been confirmed as an official COVID-19 death.
The official COVID-19 death toll for Mercer County still stood at two Wednesday morning, but three residents of the Princeton Health Care Center who contracted the virus died within the last past week, according to an earlier report Tuesday by County Health Officer Dr. Cathy Wides.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said a 77-year old female and an 87-year old female, both from Mercer County, have died as a result of COVID-19.
However, in his statement Tuesday, Crouch didn’t say whether the two Mercer County deaths were affiliated with the nursing home in Princeton, which has been identified by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a major COVID-19 outbreak site. Justice ordered members of the West Virginia National Guard to respond to the nursing home Monday to assist with COVID-19 testing.
So far Wides has only been able to confirm that COVID-19 was ruled as the cause of death for one of three nursing home cases.
“There have been two additional deaths, however we do not have an official state sanctioned cause of death yet,” Wides said. “So I cannot say that those two deaths were COVID.”
A statement released Wednesday said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the health care center stands at 42, and involves both residents and staff members. The statement said another five people at the nursing home are currently experiencing CoVID-19 like symptoms, although all five had recently tested negative for the virus.
“The list of COVID-like symptoms includes but is not limited to; fever, body aches, runny nose, cough, sore throat, pink eye, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, weakness, loss of taste, loss of smell and in severe cases respiratory distress,” the statement said. “Some never display symptoms at all.”
The center said its staff with the assistance of the Princeton Rescue Squad has started a fourth round of mass testing with results expected by Thursday.
Another 14 new virus cases were reported Wednesday morning in Mercer County pushing the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases to date to 125, according to the DHHR. The state tally, which is considered the official number, says the number of active virus cases in Mercer County currently stands at 92 patients. The state says 31 people have recovered from the virus to date with two deaths.
Tazewell County jumped from 77 to 80 virus cases Wednesday morning, reporting three new cases and two new virus-related hospitalizations. Four people have been hospitalized in Tazewell County over the past two weeks due to virus-related complications. However, there have been no deaths reported to date in Tazewell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.