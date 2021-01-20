Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.