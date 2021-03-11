PRINCETON — Mercer County’s high school students will soon be returning to their classroom five days a week, joining elementary and middle school students who returned to a full-week schedule earlier this month.
The Mercer County Board of Education approved for high school students to use Blended Model A, which takes students to their classrooms five days a week, the board announced Wednesday. High school students will be going back to their school full time starting Monday, March 22.
“This decision was made based on the drop in the number of cases in our area, student input indicating they prefer attending five days per week, and employees requesting vaccinations having the opportunity to receive those vaccinations,” the school board said in the announcement. “As always, safety protocols such as mask wearing, hand washing, and routine cleaning will be expected. Our goal is to gradually return to normal schedules and activities, always considering the health and safety of students and employees.”
Students in PreK through eighth grade starting going to school five days a week on March 1 soon after Gov. Jim Justice recommended the move and said those grades should stop following the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) COVID alert map and offer five full days of in-person instruction. The West Virginia State Department of Education approved this plan and mandated that all counties adopt a full return of students in PreK-8 schools five days a week.
Mercer County’s high school students have been following Blended Model B. Under this model, 50 percent of the students attend school each day unless the COVID-19 incidence and positivity rates are below 3.0 for two weeks.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.