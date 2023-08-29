MCCOMAS — First the residents of McComas noticed the foam covering Crane Creek, and then they noticed that many fish were dead, dying or actually trying to leap out of the tainted water.
The incident started late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 24, when people living along Crane Creek saw foam forming over the water. Travis Jones, who lives along the waterway, recalled Monday how quickly he could see that something was wrong.
“We were coming home and we saw a bunch of soap suds in the creek,” he said.
There was no smell, but representatives of the state Department of Natural Resources came to McComas. Wearing protective gear, they waded into the creek and started counting the dead fish, Jones stated.
“They said every fish up through here was dead,” he said.
Josh Parks, Mercer County’s litter control officer, went to McComas and saw the scale of the fish kill. He said that in a 100-foot section of Crane Creek behind the Crane Creek P.H. Church, he counted 47 dead fish. He estimated that hundreds more had died.
The dead fish had been cleaned up as of Monday, but residents had photos of the incident. Further down the road, Tammy Coeburn said her son, Brandon, spotted the foam and dying fish. Some fish were actually trying to jump out of the water.
Coeburn said she had never before seen a fish kill like the one which occurred Aug. 24 on Crane Creek.
The West Virginia Department Environmental Protection (WVDEP) was notified the evening of Aug. 24 about a white substance and fish kill in Crane Creek near Rock, according to a statement issued by WVDEP. The agency’s staff was mobilized to investigate.
The material was determined to be a dust suppressant and traced back to the Gemini Surface Mine operated by Cornerstone Mining, LLC. Around 52 gallons spilled, impacting roughly 4 miles of Crane Creek to the confluence of the Bluestone River, and fish kill was observed, WVDEP officials said. Booms and control devices were installed in the stream to help with containment.
The State Division of Natural Resources was notified of the fish kill and responded to the incident. About 100 dead fish were collected.
The spill is suspected to have been caused by vandalism; however, the WVDEP is still investigating, according to the WVDEP statement. The responsible party immediately began a clean up of the material and the area, with WVDEP’s Mining Inspection and Enforcement staff overseeing those operations. A WVDEP fish biologist was also onsite and conducted a stream assessment and sampling.
The WVDEP issued an Imminent Harm Cessation Order and two Single Event Violations under the Water Pollution Control Act to the responsible party, according to the agency’s statement.
Staff with the WVDEP was onsite over the weekend and were onsite Monday morning. The clean up was completed and the foam was greatly reduced on Saturday, and no foam has been observed Monday, according to the WVDEP statement.
WVDEP staff established nine assessment stations along Crane Creek downstream to the Bluestone River. Stream conditions are improving and aquatic life appears to be returning to the area as oxygen levels in the water rebound, according to the WVDEP statement.
Some Montcalm residents had not heard about the fish kill, but a person working at the Old School Grocery & Grill said she has seen a difference in the local stream and the fish population.
The water appears “grayish and murky,” said Biille Phillips of the Matoaka area.
“I just noticed a lack of fish,” she said. “Last year, there were tons of them. Now you hardly see them.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.