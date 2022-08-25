PAX – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) was responding Thursday to the chemical spill that resulted from a tractor trailer crash early that morning that shut down north and southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), the crash happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall. The wreckage and chemical spill blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
A preliminary assessment indicated that the truck was hauling a minimum of 12 275-gallon totes of Alkyl Dimethylamine, which is primarily used as a cleaning agent.
An environmental contractor was onsite and remediating the area, WVDEP officials said. The contractor will have to inspect and remediate the crash site before the amount of material being hauled and how much was spilled can be determined.
Staff from the WVDEP's Emergency Response, Environmental Enforcement, and Hazardous Waste sections were also onsite, monitoring all aspects of the situation. Approximately 9 miles of Paint Creek have been potentially impacted and fish kill had been observed.
Both the State Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the Division of Natural Resources (DNR) have been notified, WVDEP officials said. DHHR has alerted all drinking water intakes downstream of the spill and DNR will conduct a fish assessment once remediation is complete.
"We have been and will continue to coordinate with other state agencies and local first responders to ensure the site and impacted areas are cleaned up as soon as possible," said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward.
WVDOT has outlined alternative routes.
Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.
Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is urging commercial truck drivers to follow the specified detour routes and not to attempt to skirt the Turnpike closure by using backroads or alternate routes.
