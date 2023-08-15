PRINCETON — Local seafood enthusiasts who had to drive all the way to Raleigh County to dine at a new restaurant can now find the same cooking in Mercer County.
Fish Frenzy Seafood at 150 Courthouse Road in Princeton opened its doors Sunday. Owner Said Elazaly stated the following day that the new restaurant was busy. Fish Frenzy’s first location is in Beckley at the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center and a third one will be opening in Summersville.
“It’s been busy and we’re doing very good,” Elazaly said. “First, before I started seafood, I was working in Louisiana, and most of the people in Louisiana love to eat seafood and stuff like that. When I came here, I tried that stuff with all my friends first, and everybody liked it, so I got a chance to do something like that here.”
The large menu features seafood platters, salads, sandwiches, a variety of appetizers, desserts, choices of fried or grilled seafood as well as burgers and chicken.
Fish Frenzy Seafood uses the former Pita Pit location, but has been extensively remodeled. The seafood restaurant’s owners have renovated the last occupant’s kitchen and dining area, but they have also expanded into the space next door where the atmosphere is more relaxed. It is more than simply a dining room, said Manager Ahmed Darwish. The goal was to create a place where people can relax while they enjoy their meals and not think they have to hurry.
“A family room. A family quiet room here,” he said. “I want to bring family. I don’t want somebody for lunch, have a sandwich and leave, you know. I want family to come and enjoy the time, enjoy the talking, old friends meeting here. A causal thing.”
“We wanted to go out and try something new,” Darwish added about the family room. “The other side is the kitchen and a lot of windows. Some people don’t like that; so we brought this one so they can have a family meeting and in the future if somebody wanted to have a baby shower, a business meeting, anything like that, we would be open for a very reasonable price. We need people to come in. We’re not trying to make money as much as trying to make friends. I’m not looking for money right now. I’m looking for family. I’ve lived in Princeton for 23 years. I know most of the people here.”
Elazaly and Darwish said the menu will be the same selections and the food will have the same quality whether people come to the Princeton, Beckley or the future Fish Frenzy in Summerville.
“Wherever you go, you’ll have the same service. Very important,” Dawish said. “Same service, same quality, same clean.”
Cleanliness, customer service and communicating with customers are important, they added. When a new business opens, there are going to be a few mistakes, so another goal is to make sure customers are happy.
“It’s very important for us. I come in here to try help the community and ask that the community help us,” Dawish. “How can you help me? If you have something wrong, please come let me know. I don’t want you to leave and say I’m not going to come back. I can fix any problems. If you come back here, I promise you, you’re going to leave happy. That’s all that matters. If you have a problem, please ask for the manager, owner, so we can fix the problem together.”
Fish Frenzy Seafood in Princeton is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
