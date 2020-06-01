PRINCETON — West Virginia’s first week of early voting saw a light turnout at the polls while filled-out absentee ballots kept arriving at county clerk’s offices.
Mercer County has four early polling places including the Mercer County Courthouse; the Bluefield Auditorium off Stadium Drive; Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell ; and Covenant Baptist Church, 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton.
About 6,041 absentee ballot applications had been mailed out as of Saturday, and the Mercer County Clerk’s Office had received 4,075 absentee ballots, according to office’s records Saturday afternoon. All four early voting polls had a total of 701 ballots.
Voters are being asked to wear masks when they go to the polls, and poll workers have been exercising social distancing and sanitizing voting equipment after ballots have been cast. Only limited numbers of voters can enter a polling place at one time.
Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said when early polls opened that his office is asking that everyone be patient because it may take longer than usual to vote, depending on the number of people who come at one time.
County Clerk Donald J. Evans in Monroe County checked the week’s figures to see how many citizens had cast their ballots at the 911 Center in Union and Peterstown Town Hall.
“Very low,” he said as he consulted his records. “It was 184 for the week. It’s very light for a presidential election.”
Evans added that absentee ballots were still arriving by mail.
In McDowell County, the county clerk’s office had counted a total of 50 early votes by Saturday, according to Crystal Greer, county election’s supervisor. Early votes can be cast at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch.
Greer had expected the early voter turnout to the light.
“Yes, I figured it would be with all the absentees. I sent out 1,133 (absentee ballot applications),” she said.
In West Virginia, early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
June 3 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail and June 6 is the last day for early voting. In Mercer County, voters can request absentee ballots by calling 304-487-8338 or 8339. Monroe County voters can call 304-772-3096, and McDowell County voters can call 304-436-8543.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
