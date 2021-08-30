BLUEFIELD, Va. — A facility that would allow outdoor classes as well as sports is being explored for one of Tazewell County’s high schools, the superintendent of schools said Tuesday.
The Tazewell County School Board recently ran a notice in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph seeking qualified firms to provide planning and design services for the new construction of an outdoor learning and sports facility at Graham High School (GHS).
“Yes, we are looking to see if there is an area at GHS that we could utilize for outdoor learning,” said Dr. Christopher Stacy, superintendent of Tazewell County Schools. “We are looking for different ideas that would allow us to have classes outdoors and allow students to be more separated while also being in an area conducive to learning for certain classes.”
One of the ideas the school board has heard is to turf Graham High School’s practice field.
“This would allow for year-round usage of that field, weather permitting, for outdoor activities to include outdoor learning and after hours recreational usage by our school system and the community,” Stacy said.
The idea for constructing this new facility is still in its early stages.
“While we are certainly in the infancy of this project, we also would like to look at the total area adjacent to GHS to ascertain the possibility of a future sports complex there, namely a football/soccer field,” Stacy said.”Right now, our priority is outdoor learning. The board has not set any sort of timeline on this project; again, we are simply looking to see what could be done in this area to better accommodate our students.”
The deadline for proposals is 2 p.m. Friday, according to the legal notice.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
