CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has made a move to start the process of getting back to a degree of normalcy by soon opening hospitals back up for more routine services.
Justice has issued an Executive Order to ask hospitals to submit a plan on April 27 to outline if they meet certain criteria to be open for elective surgeries and routine general care that have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those criteria include being in a position to protect patients and having enough supplies and protective equipment.
Justice said deciding when to “restart the economic engine” is a balancing act, but the economy must be considered.
Delaying the process to restart that engine too long presents a “real possibility that the engine won’t start back or in a way that will assure us to not drift into a depression,” he said. “If that were to happen we will lose lives like you can’t imagine.”
“We will ease ourselves into a restart, not run back into it,” he said, adding that he is making moves based on the advice of experts and that it will be done as safely as possible.
Justice said after hospitals submit their documentation about meeting the criteria by April 27, a team of experts will then review the submissions before issuing an approval to reopen.
“We will take baby steps starting back based on the advice of our experts,” he said,
West Virginia is one of four states recently placed in a category by federal experts that meet modeling criteria to start relaxing some pandemic restrictions on May 4.
Beyond this initial step, the Governor has not yet indicated what will be the next step to take or when it will be taken.
Justice also reported more deaths related to the coronavirus since last week.
“We had lost 13 people on Friday,” he said. “Now we have lost 24.”
Five of those deaths were affiliated with a Jackson County nursing home, he added.
Justice issued an order on Friday to test all residents and staff at all nursing homes in the state after reporting discrepancies were found at the Jackson County facility.
A “surge” from the National Guard and the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) sent personnel to the nursing home on Thursday and 55 lab confirmed positive cases have been found there, he said.
Those new cases helped push the total number of positive cases in the state up from 775 on Friday to 902 on Monday.
Justice said about 28,000 residents and staff will be tested at long-term care facilities around the state, adding that in the last 40 days only a total of 20,000 tests have been administered in state.
Calling it a “monumental” project that started Monday morning, he said nursing home testing is a step needed to protect the elderly, the most vulnerable group to what he called a “terrible disease.”
“It’s really bad on our elderly,” he said.
But the project should be completed soon.
“I have been assured from the National Guard and DHHR that we can accomplish this in a week,” he said, adding that it will most likely mean more positive cases though.
“We will come back with data that is not as good as we want it to be,” he said. “But in the end it will save more lives.”
Justice said West Virginia is so far the only state to initiate this project.
One of the reasons so many tests can take place in a week is the increase of testing capability.
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, said that one of the testing facilities the state uses, LabCorp, has been facing a backlog but is now caught up and has the ability for increased testing analysis now.
“They can provide us a one to two day turnaround (for test results),” he said.
Other facilities have also expanded testing capabilities with real-time reporting of results.
Dr. Clay March, state Covid-19 Czar, said the nursing home outbreaks are not considered “community spread” and are confined to the facility generally.
Community spread is used “as a marker” of Covid-19 in the state, he said, and West Virginia continues to have solid low numbers in the percentage of positive tests from those tested (about 4 percent) and deaths (less than 2 percent).
“The curve (flattening of positive test numbers) is still going good and the testing is available,” Justice said.
