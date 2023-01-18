PRINCETON — First responders who braved frigid weather conditions and icy water in early December 2022 while trying to save two people whose car went into the Bluestone River have been recognized with a proclamation from the Mercer County Commission.
Members of law enforcement, local fire departments and rescue squads moved quickly on Dec. 3, 2022 after a motor vehicle crash was reported in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road. They soon learned that an overturned people with two people inside it was on its top in the Bluestone River.
Jaden Spradlin, 19, of the Bluewell area and Mike Tessa Jr., 30, of the Brushfork area were extricated and transported to the Princeton Community Hospital Bluefield Emergency Department where they succumbed to their injuries.
“Not every heroic action has a happy ending, but on Dec. 3, 2022, in spite of the heroic efforts of a diverse group of Mercer County emergency responders, their work brought closure to families who had lost loved ones in a horrific automobile accident that may have gone unnoticed for an unknown amount of time if not for the efforts of emergency personnel,” County Commission President Bill Archer said as he read the proclamation into the official record.
Several Mercer County EMS departments responded to a call about an overturned vehicle in the Bluestone River on Simmons River Road. Units with the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department arrived first and were soon joined by a unit with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Personnel from both units entered the river and discovered two unresponsive persons inside the vehicle that was resting on the bottom of the river, Archer read from the proclamation.
The emergency responders extricated both people from the wreck, took them to the river bank and immediately started CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in an effort to revive them. Additional personnel including another DNR officer, Mercer County Emergency Services Director Keith Gunnoe and two units of the Princeton Rescue Squad arrived at the scene. The squad’s personnel took over the CPR efforts, maintained their efforts and prepared the victims for transport to the Princeton Community Hospitals in Princeton and Bluefield, Archer said.
Emergency responders soon learned of a possible third victim and started a secondary search while another state DNR officer arrived along with the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Along with renewing the search effort at the crash site, the responders searched both banks of the river downstream from the scene. The personnel were later informed that the possible third victim – an infant – was not with the victims when the crash occurred, according to the proclamation.
Prior to receiving the the call for help, some of the responding units had participated in the Bramwell and Montcalm Christmas parades, according to the proclamation.
The West Virginia DNR officers responding to the accident included Gabe Woods, Jonathan Gill and William McGuire. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department deputies who worked at the scene included M.C. Altice, D.A. Calloway and M.J. Mason. Members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department included Justin Dunford, Aaron Simpkins, Ben Auton and James Cleary worked the scene along with members of the Montcalm and Green Valley-Glenwood volunteer fire departments plus members of the Princeton and Bluefield Rescue Squads.
“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Mercer County Commission commends these emergency responders for their combined efforts on December 3, 2022,” Archer read from the proclamation. “Their response during inclement weather conditions and near frigid river temperatures stands as a testament to the dedication and bravery of the men and women who serve in Mercer County’s emergency services. This commission thanks you for your service.”
“It’s refreshing to know there are people in Mercer County who would put their lives on the line for people they don’t know,” Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said after the presentation. “As a supervisor of these three deputies, I’m extremely proud of their actions.”
Gunnoe said he had asked the county commission to recognize the first responders with a resolution.
“As a former firefighter and emergency responder for many years myself, I know these guys typically don’t like to be recognized,” Gunnoe said later. “It’s part of our job. That’s what we signed up for, but obviously when they go above and beyond and put themselves in undue danger, I feel like these guys need to be recognized. That’s part of the reason why I asked the commission to do this resolution, to recognize these guys for their efforts above and beyond.”
Michael Reed Tessa, Sr. and Minnie Shrader Tessa attended the county commission meeting along with Cassandra Ellison, Jaden Spradlin’s mother, and thanked the first responders for all they did that December day.
“We want to thank everyone for everything they did,” Minnie Tessa said tearfully. “Everybody tried so hard.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.