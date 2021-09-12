PRINCETON — For many local first responders, the memories of Sept. 11, 2001 changed the way they look at their profession and how they do their work today.
“That was right before I came here,” Stacey Hicks, president and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said of 9/11. “Back then, I owned the Douglas Center and The Club. I was actually sitting on the couch drinking coffee when the news came on that something had hit the tower. Then they cut to the live feed with it on fire, and shortly thereafter the second plane hit the other tower. It was just a sick feeling when I saw the plane hit the tower; because with the second one, then you knew it was something that was planned.”
Many first responders lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 while doing their duty, and first responders still work to protect their communities, Hicks said.
“You know what happened that day was horrific, and you know that you don’t see that every day,” he stated. “But every day, first responders go out and first responders put their lives on the line to protect their community, especially during COVID. It’s shown that first responders have to go take care of people not knowing if they’ve got COVID or not. They’re putting their lives on the line every day since COVID struck.”
Back on Sept. 11, 2001, McDowell County was still dealing with the aftermath of a major flood that struck in July that year. Jimmy Joe Gianato, formerly West Virginia’s director of Homeland Security, was McDowell County’s director of emergency services the day terrorists attacked the United States.
“We heard about it from the first news telecasts when the first plane hit the tower,” Gianato recalled. “We were still responding and dealing with the aftermath of the 2001 floods. At that particular time, we were working with the (Army) Corps of Engineers to build the New Hope Village at Mount View High School.”
After the hijacked airliners hit the World Trade Center, 911 centers were asked to watch for other aircraft heading for Washington D.C.
“About that time, we were contacted by the state to look out for that plane that ultimately hit the Pentagon,” Gianato said. “They knew it flew across West Virginia and flew back, so they called several counties to see if they had seen that low-flying aircraft. We were actually at Mount View, so it was pretty easy to watch the skies from up there.”
The events of 9/11 changed the way emergency service agencies planned for and responded to man-made and natural disasters, he said.
“Well, for one thing, it brought in the intelligence side of the emergency management situational awareness,” Gianato stated. Launched by the Department of Homeland Defense, the new measures called for authorities to watch for unusual behavior that could be the prelude to an attack.
“That still applies today,” he said. “Unfortunately, it still does.”
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, who was then a deputy for the sheriff’s office, was a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructor working in Richlands Elementary School on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was a deputy with the sheriff’s office working the schools, and I can remember the news spreading through the school and I remember there was a panic going through the schools, wondering what was going to happen next and wondering if anything was going to happen in our area,” Hieatt said. “And this was before we had school resource officers who were in the schools all day long, and so the school asked myself and the other officer teaching D.A.R.E. to stay in the school the rest of the day to make them feel safer.”
One thing that changed after 9/11 was the way first responders and 911 centers communicate with each other. Hieatt remembers using 10 codes. For example, a 10-10 was a fight. While 10 codes such as 10-4, used for acknowledging a call, are still used today, dispatchers now use “plain language” to tell first responders what is happening and what is needed, he said.
This change came about when many different agencies converged at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A lot of these departments used different codes, and this created confusion, Hieatt said.
“It was decided to say what you mean so there’s no confusion,” he said. “If you need help, just say you need help.”
Lt. Rick Shagoury with the City of Princeton Fire Department recalled how the events of 9/11 unfolded before him that day.
“I was actually a volunteer firefighter with Matoaka at that time and a paramedic,” he said. “I was actually at Walmart getting my oil changed and I saw a big crowd of people standing around a TV, and I asked what was going on because you usually don’t see 40 people piled around a TV. I asked what was going on and they said a plane had hit the World Trade Center building, so I looked at it and watched it a little bit and figured it was an accident. By the time I got home, and was saying ‘Hey, a plane hit the World Trade Center,’ then the second plane hit and I knew that this was bad, this isn’t normal.”
Firefighters and other first responders can relate to what their colleagues at the World Trade Center were facing that day.
“We all still look at it the same way. We all still go when you call,” Shagoury said. “We’ll still go. Those firefighters looked up at those buildings and without hesitation, they went into those buildings to save as many people as they could. They went. I’m sure they were looking up and thinking, ‘This isn’t going to be good,’ and there’s times when we do that same thing. Not to that magnitude, but it’s the same thing. The feelings and the emotions. It’s just one of those things. We train really hard and it’s in us to save people.”
McDowell County Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy was a member of the War Police Department on Sept.11, 2001.
“I think I saw it on the news,” Muncy said. “It was either on the radio traffic or our news radio.”
Like many others, Muncy at first thought that the first airliner hit the World Trade Center by accident, but the second crash removed any doubt that an attack was underway.
He said that his reaction to this realization “was anger, to be honest. Once we found out what it was, I remember sitting in front of the TV the majority of the day. That was about the time when I started to try and get on with the Capitol Police in Washington D.C., and a lot of my coworkers were actually working at the Capitol when that happened. When I became a U.S. Capitol police officer, I was listening to their stories and reactions.”
Steve Murphy, a former member of the Bluefield Police Department who later joined the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), was in the Washington D.C. area on 9/11. His DEA work in Colombia later became the basis of the Netflix show “Narcos.”
“My family and I had transferred to the Washington, DC, area in mid-August 2001. Our new home was in northern Virginia, an area known as Ashburn, just west of Dulles Airport,” Murphy told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “Depending on the wind direction, arriving and departing flight paths were near our new home.”
“On the morning of Sept. 11, I was already at work with DEA’s Special Operations Division in a confidential site in Lorton, Va., a place with over 300 employees from most US federal law enforcement agencies. It didn’t take long for word to spread throughout the building that a plane had struck the first tower in NYC,” he said. “Many of my colleagues were from New York, had been stationed in New York, and/or had family in New York. We all went to our supervisor’s office to watch the events on TV. You could hear a pin drop in that office as my friends worried about their families.”
Murphy and his family made evacuation plans if such a move became necessary. Nobody knew what to expect, he recalled.
“As things slowly calmed down and we returned to work, I saw sights which gave everyone hope. There were American flags everywhere, on homes, hanging from overhead bridges, on most cars.” Murphy said. “I taped a small American flag to the antennae of my government-issued car and our personal cars. Neighbors became closer friends as everyone took an extra effort to check on and look out for each other. We could feel a real sense of patriotism everywhere we went. Although we pray our country never experiences anything like 9/11 again, it sure would be nice to have that sense of patriotism to return now.”
