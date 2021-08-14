PRINCETON — First responders were dispatched Friday evening after a crash was reported on U.S. Route 460 between Princeton and Oakvale.
The crash was reported about 7:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Route 460 and Possum Hollow Road, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911. More than one vehicle was involved, but further details were not immediately available.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment were dispatched along with the Princeton Rescue Squad, Bluefield Rescue Squad, East River Volunteer Fire Department and the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department, according to the dispatcher.
