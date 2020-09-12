PRINCETON — Kindness in the form of lunch was a way Friday to help honor the memory of first responders’ sacrifices 19 years ago and recognize the service local first responders provide during a health crisis.
Grants Supermarket and The Havens at Princeton showed the Princeton Rescue Squad their appreciation by bringing lunch to the squad’s day and evening shifts. Stacey Hicks, the squad’s CEO, remembered Sept. 11, 2001 before the lunches were delivered to the squad’s headquarters off Stafford Drive.
“This was a sad day 19 years ago,” he recalled. “I remember it like it was yesterday. It became pretty clear, pretty quick, what was going on.”
Getting lunch was a gesture that was very much appreciated.
“You know, it’s very nice that Grants and The Havens would think of the rescue squad with what’s been going on with COVID,” Hicks said. “It being 9/11 reminds us of the rescue and fire who died trying to help other people. When the first tower started falling, people were running away and first responders were running to it. They were passing each other.”
Field Operations Supervisor and paramedic Brantley Whittaker was ending his shift when the food started to arrive.
“Outstanding,” he said after being told about the gift. “I think it’s great when businesses support us. We are part of the community and so are they. It’s good when they support us.”
Lisa Dicker, director of community relations at The Havens, carried cardboard boxes filled with lunches into the squad’s break room with Grants Supermarket Marketing Manager Pam Carter. The squad was receiving 40 lunches including a submarine sandwich, potato salad, macaroni salad and a cookie.
“We really wanted to come together and thank the Princeton Rescue Squad for what they do for our community, especially being in the front lines during this difficult time,” Dicker said. “We just wanted to show our appreciation. Today was the perfect day to do that.”
Carter said serving lunches in to-go boxes instead of setting up a buffet helped Grants and The Havens follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) regulations. Like The Havens, Grants Supermarket wanted to show appreciation for what the squad does for the community.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
