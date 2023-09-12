PRINCETON — A first reading for a proposed leash law will be on the Mercer County Commission’s agenda when the commissioners meet on Sept. 26.
The county commission voted in August to explore the idea of getting a county leash law after receiving complaints about dogs being allowed to roam and become a nuisance. One goal is to make sure dog owners are accountable if their pets are causing problems, Commissioner Greg Puckett said then.
A county leash law would not target farm dogs, cattle dogs or hunting dogs, Puckett said. Dogs in rural areas usually stay on their owners’ property, but there are times when dogs living in the county’s more residential areas cause problems.
Puckett moved Tuesday during the commission’s regular meeting to have a first reading for the ordinance, which is modeled on one in Raleigh County. County Commission President Bill Archer and Commissioner Gene Buckner said they wanted to make sure the public had time to comment about the ordinance, and Puckett withdrew the motion. The leash law on the discussion part of the meeting’s agenda.
Archer said he was not dismissing the need for an ordinance, but there needed to be a hearing so people could talk about it.
“One of the main considerations that we have is we’ve had an outcry for getting a leash law ordinance on the books,” Puckett said after the meeting. “We really wanted to bring that forward and there was some discussion today on the agenda as to whether we could have a voting option or a reading option during discussion comment.”
The commissioners decided to postpone the first reading for two weeks.
“We’ll bring it back up and make sure it’s on the reading side. We put that on the agenda very clearly. If anybody has any questions or comments, they can do so at that time,” Puckett stated.
The next meeting of the Mercer County Commission begins 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Last month, Puckett said there would be three public hearings, but stated Tuesday that this was a mistake.
“Typically what we’ll do in an ordinance situation as a common courtesy to the public is open it up to public hearings,” he said. “Technically, the only thing we have to do by (West Virginia Code) is have a public reading of the ordinance in its entirety. Then we have to wait one week, then we can bring it back up and read it again by title. At that time, open it up for public comment and then we can make the decision on whether we want to pass that ordinance.”
“To be honest, we did that as a courtesy. That was probably my mistake,” Puckett said about the three public hearings. “We get to that customary standpoint because we want to educate the public as much as possible. We did that with the 911 hearings where we did five hearings, one in each of our districts. We did that mainly because there was a lot of financials that were tied to that.”
Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran reviewed the Raleigh County leash ordinance and changed some of its language. For instance, the Mercer County draft ordinance now refers to animal control officers instead of dog wardens. Puckett said the commission wanted to tailor the Raleigh County ordinance so it would be clear to Mercer County’s residents.
The public will be able to comment about the proposed ordinance. Puckett said he will put the proposed ordinance online at the Mercer County Facebook page and ask that it be posted on the county’s website.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
