The first probable case of Monkeypox has been reported in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday morning the case was found in Berkley County.
Justice said no further information is being released right now on that particular case.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, Commissioner of the state Bureau for Public Health (BPH), said contact tracing on the case is under way and the risk of contracting the virus is “extremely low” and requires direct contact with someone who is infected.
“Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID-19 and is containable particularly when prompt care is sought for symptoms,” she said. “Over the past month, BPH has raised awareness of monkeypox among higher risk populations, alerted medical professionals, and informed local health departments throughout the state to monitor for cases.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said outbreaks around the world are “fairly unusual” with about 7,000 cases now confirmed worldwide and 600 in the U.S.
Marsh said 99 percent of those who contract the virus are male.
Monkeypox can spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person. This may include coming into contact with skin lesions or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact. Vaccine to prevent or lessen the severity of illness is available through the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for high-risk contacts of persons infected with monkeypox, as is antiviral treatment for patients with monkeypox.
The CDC is conducting confirmatory testing on this case. The DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and the Berkeley County Health Department are working to identify other individuals who may have been exposed.
