The first case of the Omicron variant has been identified in West Virginia.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday morning during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the notification came from the CDC as the variant is spreading around the country.
“We now also join the ranks of almost two-thirds of the rest of the states...” he said, adding that Delta remains the primary threat and is driving the current surge in many states that are seeing more hospitalizations than ever.
But the Omicron variant is “growing in West Virginia as we speak,” he said.
Marsh did not identify where the first case in the state was found, but he fully expects the variant to spread quickly.
Justice also announced a proposed 5 percent pay raise for all state employees.
“It will have to be approved by the legislature,” he said, which will start the 2022 session next month.
Justice praised all state employees, especially teachers, and said they deserve it and the money is there to get it done.
Justice said all state employees will also receive a one-time 2.5 percent bonus to combat the rising costs of inflation. The governor said the bonus will be known as the Inflatocine – short for Inflation Vaccine.
“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” he said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.”
The pay raise and Inflatocine bonus will be submitted to the West Virginia Legislature in the form of a bill, which legislative leaders announced they intend to support during the 2022 Legislative Session.
