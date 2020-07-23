BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College celebrated the realization of a long-awaited dream Wednesday, moving dirt for the construction of the first on-campus housing in over half a century.
“It’s been 52 years since we have had housing on campus,” said BSC President Robin Capehart, who spearheaded the drive to bring the housing. “We know the impact it has on enrollment, especially with our African-American enrollment, so this is one of the things we set out to do when we started.”
Capehart said the work to finally bring the project to fruition has seen a lot of “bumps,” but “we are really excited today and the construction will finally begin.”
The first of four student housing “quads” will be located in the lower parking lot area of the student center and be ready to house 30 students by August 2021.
“We do have the funding to get the project started,” he said, and when all four quads are completed in the future, 120 students can live on campus.
Capehart said the college’s alumni are “very excited.”
“We still have a lot of alumni around who were here in 1968,” he said, referring to the date on-campus housing was abruptly shut down after racial unrest on campus. “They were hurt and with good reason. To them, to see students back on campus and student life on campus and to revitalize the college, they are very excited about it.”
Capehart said most people in the state may not know why the college doesn’t have dorms.
“But there is a whole backstory to it and it was something we knew was needed,” he said. “The enrollment had been in decline for a number of years and a lot of that is because the area from where we can draw students” has seen a shrinking pool of students as the population in the region has decreased.
That means bringing in students from further away who want the high-quality programs the college offers but also need housing.
Dr. Deidre Guyton, director of alumni affairs, knows that backstory well, and the crucial role on-campus housing plays not only in recruitment but also in reinvigorating campus life.
“There were no dorms when I started here,” she said. “I heard many stories about what happened, how it happened and how it was never meant for us again to have a dorm on campus.”
But that scenario has now changed and it will renew campus life.
“I am elated,” she said. “I am very excited and I get emotional. After 52 years, it’s very important that we have that moving forward.”
Guyton said she is also excited for those who lived on campus in 1968 and were told when they returned to campus the dorms were closed. After all of these years, they can see this day finally happen.
“He (BSC Pres. Wendell G. Hardway at the time) had no decency to even send them a letter telling them there would be no more housing on campus,” she said. “When those students came back, they were literally homeless.”
When Hardway ordered the dorms closed and they never reopened, it ended Bluefield State’s years as a historically black residential college.
But that will now change.
“This is not just an event,” said Rev. Garry Moore, chair of the BSC Board of Governors. “This is a turning point in the life of Bluefield State College and the City of Bluefield. We have been trying to do this for 23 years.”
Moore said a “symbiotic relationship” between BSC and the city is finally in place.
“I am thankful it’s finally here,” he said. “This is the culmination of a lot of work between a lot of good people. I really, really appreciate everybody’s effort. I am sure the alumni right now are pretty emotional about this. Finally, we are going to see dirt flying.”
Moore also thanked the board of governors, which has seen new members during the last two years.
“The Cole brothers have been great,” he said of former State Senate President Bill Cole and local businessman Charlie Cole, who have supported the project. “They have been a vital part of the board.”
The BSC college of business is named for their father, the late W. Paul Cole Jr., who had been an adamant supporter of BSC.
Bill Cole also attended the start of construction.
“The college has served this community very well for decades,” he said. “But what we are sadly lacking is dorm space.”
Cole said students who graduate from high school and want a traditional college experience will have that opportunity with the new housing, and the campus will be revitalized, a center of activities.
“I think it’s going to be wonderful for enrollment, for opportunities for kids to stay close to home and have the college experience without living with mom and dad,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of good that will come from this.”
“This is a big day for Bluefield State and it’s a big day for the community,” Cole said.
That opportunity for the college experience Cole referred to is also important to Louis Belt, who is director of intramurals and coach of the tennis team.
“This will only make us better and stronger,” he said, giving athletes and international students a home, and a campus life. “We will be able to offer them that.”
Swope Construction started work on the first of four 11,175-sq.-ft. quads. Three other quads are planned, eventually bringing the total number of students who will be able to live on campus to 120.
Called Heritage Village, each unit will have seven two-person rooms on the first floor and eight on the second floor, with the laundry room located on the first floor.
Attempts have been made previously to reestablish on-campus housing. The most recent plan was a $28 million project from 2015 that included a dorm on top of a parking garage. But the parking garage plan was later scrapped and cut the price tag down to $14 million to house 135 students.
But the new concept of the quad units surfaced after Capehart took over as interim president in January 2018, and he was named president in September 2018.
Bringing on-campus housing was one of immediate goals, he said at that time.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.