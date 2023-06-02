A double bill will entertain residents at Princeton’s First Friday Concerts in the Square tonight.
Andrew Adkins & 1863 will headline the event, performing on the Dick Copeland Square stage on Mercer Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brenna Dugan will open the night and perform from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Adkins, who wrote songs for and spent seven years fronting the popular Appalachian Stompgrass band The Wild Rumpus at countless festivals, concerts and clubs, recently released his fourth solo album, “Who I Am.”
The singer/songwriter has drawn high praise from other musicians.
“His onstage presence is the perfect mix of humor and humility, putting his audience at ease and drawing them into a songscape that originates in the Mountains of West Virginia and stretches to include the emotions and experiences that people of every corner of the country can relate to,” Amanda Platt of the Honey Cutters said.
Fellow West Virginian Tim O’Brien said Adkins “brings a likable everyman to his live performances….his music and the stories he tells us are honest and real. Andrew reminds us that we’re all in this together.”
Dugan is a singer/songwriter based in Charleston.
Concerts are free and open to the public.
The event will also feature The HeART Market, with artisan vendors who pour their heart into their work, and craft activities. for kids.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
