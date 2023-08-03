By GREG JORDAN
PRINCETON — This Friday will see the free First Friday Concert and kickoff of the Peak of the Bloom, a celebration of art and nature, on Mercer Street in Princeton.
This First Friday Concert is the kickoff to Peak of the Bloom, a celebration of the art of nature, and the fourth in the First Friday Concerts in the Square series, which will run every first Friday from May to October, according to Lori McKinney with the RiffRaff Arts Collective on Mercer Street.
The kickoff concert, featuring musicians Aristotle Jones and Sam Eplin, will begin 6 p.m. Friday at Dick Copeland Square in the Grassroots District of Mercer Street.
Festivities for Peak of the Bloom will continue Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Day of Merriment at the Grassroots District. There will be a parade at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a Guided Photography Excursion with Steve Jessee of Associated Photography in Princeton. The excursion will begin at 5 p.m. in Camp Creek State Park. Preregistration is required and the cost is $20.
Other Peak of the Bloom activities this Sunday include Wild Roots Music at the Wild Roots Coffee House at 860 Mercer Street. Musician Jordan Furrow will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. On Aug. 13, Emma Shirey will perform from 1 to 3 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 7, there will be an Open Stage Night starting at 7 p.m. at The Room Upstairs at 865 Mercer Street. The cost is $3 for audience and $2 for performers.
There will be Wildflower Meditation Aug .7 at 8 p.m. in the Gaia Den at 222 Mercer Street.
There will be a variety of other Peak of the Bloom activities at Camp Creek State Park. On Friday, Aug. 11, the Plein Air Painting Excursion will start at 4 p.m.
Another event, Concert in the Park at Camp Creek, will begin 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Camp Creek State Park Amphitheater. This will be followed Sunday, Aug. 13 with Yoga in the Park by The Gaia Den at the park amphitheater.
For people seeking things wild and edible, there will be Talk Mushrooms with EB Fungi on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a..m. at Camp Creek State Park.
Another event on Sunday, Aug. 13, Peak of the Bloom Picnic in the Park – catered by Wild Roots Coffeehouse – will start 2 p.m. at the Camp Creek State Park Amphitheater.
A full schedule of Peak of the Bloom activities can be viewed at peakofthebloom.com.
