CHARLESTON — In just a few days, West Virginia should receive 16,575 doses of its initial 60,000-dose allotment from the federal government.
Gov. Jim Justice said during this pandemic briefing Monday those first doses will be from Pfizer with more to follow and may arrive by Friday or next Monday. This first batch is part of the initial vaccine order submitted to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) for 60,000 doses to cover the first phase of vaccinations.
Moderna will also start sending doses within the next two weeks, he added.
“We know that the supplies will initially increase every week as we go forward,” he said.
The first phase of doses will go to healthcare workers as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities, he added.
Pfizer vaccinations require two doses, three weeks apart, while Moderna also requires two doses, but four weeks apart.
“The government has guaranteed the second doses will arrive in time (to be administered in that time frame),” he said.
Both company’s vaccines, according to studies, are safe and about 95 percent effective, he added.
Approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) is expected Thursday and doses can be shipped immediately after approval.
“Every indicator about this it to take the vaccine because it breaks the chain (of spread),” Justice said.
State National Guard Adjutant Gen. James Hoyer said NG members will “pivot” from concentrating on testing to handling the vaccine, which includes moving it from five hubs in the state to counties after it has been processed and broken up into doses.
Hoyer said the NG is doing some additional exercises and drills this week to prepare for the vaccine transportation.
“Our goal is to vaccinate as many West Virginians as we possibly can, starting with at-risk categories,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar. “Vaccine distribution will pick up over time time.”
Marsh said the United Kingdom has already approved the Pfizer vaccine (first doses were set to be administered today) and he expects the FDA to approve the vaccine here on Thursday.
Priorities of vaccinations include maintaining capacity and vital functions, Marsh said, with first-responders and emergency workers as well police in line for second-phase doses.
Essential workers like teachers, many retail workers and critical members of government will also be included as priorities.
If the doses come in as expected, Justice is optimistic that all residents will have access to the vaccine sooner rather than later.
“If we can push and ramp up within the next two months I am very hopeful we will be in a position to vaccinate anybody that wants to get the vaccine (by mid-March),” he said. “There are no certainties on anything. We have to continue to adjust as we go forward. I hope this thing does not drag out until the middle of the summer.”
The vaccine also is coming at a time when West Virginia as well as the country are seeing the largest surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.
Justice read the ages and gender of 42 new deaths reported in the state over the weekend, bringing the total to 841.
Just in the past week, the state has seen more than 6,000 new cases and more 100 deaths as the total active cases has risen to almost 20,000.
However, Justice said he has no plans to initiate any stricter mitigation measures at this time and urged everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
