BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has its first confirmed COVID Delta variant case.
Roger Topping, administrator for the Mercer County Health Department, said the first case is now official as the variant has been spreading across the state.
McDowell, Summers and Wyoming counties have also had one confirmed case each.
Mercer County has had 62 variant cases, but up to this point all have been the UK (United Kingdom) variant.
The Delta variant, state officials say, is by far the most contagious and most dangerous as it now accounts for at least 83 percent of new cases around the country.
Topping has been cautioning about the Delta variant for weeks, urging people to get vaccinated because all vaccines offer “incredible” protection from severe symptoms, hospitalization and death from the variant.
There are currently 82 active virus cases in Mercer County.
As of this Tuesday morning, West Virginia has officially confirmed 118 Delta variant cases.
However, Bill Crouch, secretary of the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), said Monday the number of Delta cases in the general population may be 1,000 or even 2,000.
The problem, he said, is the process of sequencing positive COVID tests to determine if it is the Delta variant is time-consuming and results lag, making timely reporting difficult.
A sharp increase in COVID cases in the state has been occurring, following a national pattern, with 2,585 active cases as of Monday, up from 882 early last month.
But Crouch said there is no way of knowing yet how many of those active cases are the Delta variant.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
