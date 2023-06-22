BLUEFIELD — Wednesday was the first day of summer in 2023, but it didn’t feel much like a summer day.
The weather over the region Wednesday was more like a fall day than the summer associated with sunny skies and hot temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a hazardous weather outlook which included the Virginia counties of Tazewell and Bland as well as the West Virginia counties of Mercer, Summers and Monroe.
Forecasters warned of showers and scattered thunderstorms through Thursday which could result in localized flooding. Rain from a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch was forecasted for today except for possibly higher amounts from thunderstorms.
“It’s not so much of a front,” meteorologist Dennis Sleighter said about the current weather pattern. “There is an area of low pressure starting in the Ohio Valley and it’s slowly been sinking through Tennessee and Georgia. It’s been moving slowly.”
The area of low pressure has kept dark clouds which block direct sunlight over the region.
“It really doesn’t allow temperatures to rise very much during the day,” Sleighter said.
Temperatures are normally in the upper 70s this time of year with low temperatures around 60 degrees, he added.
By the end of the weekend, the weather system will head north and depart the region by early next week, ushering warmer southern air back into the region and returning temperatures to what’s normal for the summer, Sleighter said.
The weather service has forecasted a 90 percent chance of rain today and 60 percent tonight with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 59.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.