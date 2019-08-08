PRINCETON — School buses are rolling this morning as students return to classes for the 2019-20 school year.
“It will be regular school hours,” said Teresa Russell, Mercer County Schools’ data and communications specialist. “The schedule will remain the same as previous years.”
Last year, the school system had an enrollment of 8,854, according to the state Department of Education.
Russell said it’s too early to know any preliminary numbers yet, although a headcount will be done today.
“But typically we don’t have a good idea of the number of students enrolled until after 10 days,” she said. “There is some fluctuation.”
Russell said bus routes are posted on the school system’s website and are based on last year’s enrollment at each school.
“For this year, there may be some adjustments based on enrollment at individual schools,” she said, a determination that will be made once the numbers are in.
Parents are notified of any changes, she added.
Teachers reported back to school Monday.
Russell said the reason for the early starting date is to build in 12 inclement weather days to avoid extending the school year.
If none of the 12 snow days is used or there are some left over when summer break arrives, the school system changes the calendar. A revised one is presented to the board of education so students can be dismissed earlier than what was originally planned, she said in an earlier story.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.