PRINCETON — Citizens started casting their votes Wednesday as early polls opened across southern West Virginia so they could get their ballots in before the Nov. 8 election.
In Mercer County, four polling places were busy on the first day of early voting. One early voting place is located at the Mercer County Courthouse.
“Today here at the courthouse we had 196 (voters), and a lot of people were interested in the amendments,” said Deputy Clerk Marie Hill. “Bluefield had 80, which is pretty good for Bluefield.”
Bluefield’s early voting location is at the Herb Sims Recreation Center off Stadium Drive.
The polling place at the Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell served 54 voters, and another 93 early voters cast their ballots at the Covenant Baptist Church on Wyndale Avenue near Melrose Elementary School, Hill said.
“It was a very good turnout all the way around,” she said after the first day’s votes had been counted. A total of 423 people voted early in Mercer County.
In McDowell County, early votes can be cast at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. Early poll figures were unavailable Wednesday.
In Monroe County, people can cast their early votes at Petertown Town Hall and Union Rescue Squad Building at 160 Pump Street in Union. Early voting figures were not available Wednesday.
Early voting in West Virginia continues until Nov. 5. Polls will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
