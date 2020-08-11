By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health reported the first COVID-19 death Tuesday in Buchanan County.
No additional details were immediately released by health officials. This is the first COVID-19 related death to be reported in Buchanan County. The county has seen a cumulative total of 80 virus cases to date with four hospitalizations.
Data regarding active cases and recoveries is not currently provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
Early in the pandemic, Buchanan County was identified as an outbreak site after a number of students and staff members at the Mountain Mission in Grundy contracted the virus.
But the number of cases in Buchanan County, and other nearby Southwest Virginia counties, have grown exponentially ever since.
Neighboring Tazewell County is now up to 122 virus cases and has reported eight hospitalizations over the past month.
Bland County is now up to 22 virus cases, but no hospitalizations or deaths have been reported in Bland.
Russell County, which neighbors Tazewell County, is now reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, 12 hospitalizations and 130 cases.
Giles County also reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Two virus-related hospitalizations also have been reported in Giles.
In neighboring West Virginia, the COVID-19 death toll is now up to 13 in Mercer County, and all of the deaths involve residents of the Princeton Health Care Center, a COVID-19 outbreak site in Mercer County.
There are currently 214 COVID-19 cases in Mercer County, and 123 of those cases are considered active. According to the Mercer County Health Department, only 94 people to date have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
