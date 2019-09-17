BLUEFIELD,Va. — A merger between two banking companies will change the name of several Southwest Virginia banks from Highlands Union Bank to First Community Bank, company officials said Monday.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., which is based in Bluefield,Va. and the parent company of First Community Bank, jointly announced along with Abingdon, Va.-based Highlands Bankshares, Inc., the parent company of Highlands Union Bank, that they had entered into an agreement and plan of merger pursuant in which First Community will acquire Highlands and its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Highlands Union Bank.
As of June 30, Highlands Union Bank had total assets of approximately $612 million. Upon completion of the transaction, First Community is expected to have total consolidated assets in excess of $2.8 billion, according to a statement the banking companies released Monday.
This combination will bring together two traditional southwestern Virginia community banks who serve the Highlands region in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, company officials said.
“We are excited to join forces with the Highlands Union Bank team to continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers and the local communities we serve,” Gary Mills, President and CEO of First Community Bank, said. “We welcome Highlands’ customers, employees and shareholders. We believe this highly strategic affiliation will mutually benefit our shareholders, customers and employees.”
Bryan Booher, interim CEO and president of Highlands, said he looked forward to working with First Community.
“First Community will be an excellent partner when it comes to culture, commitment to customer satisfaction, and involvement in our local communities,” Booher said. “Our customers will have access to a broader product offering and branch network while continuing to receive service that exceeds their expectations. Our employees will join a familiar culture and our shareholders will enjoy the benefits of being part of a high-performing $2.8 billion asset franchise.”
“This natural partnership brings like-minded bankers and customers together to create an even stronger franchise to serve the people and communities of the tri-state Highlands region … both banks’ stakeholders are an integral part of this area and share its values of hard-work and community involvement,” Will Stafford, chairman and CEO of First Community stated.
When the merger is completed, Highland customers will become the customers of First Community Bank.
“Upon consummation of the transaction, current Highlands customers will automatically become customers of First Community Bank and have access to the same expansive line of products and services available to First Community’s current customers,” Sarah H. Harmon, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for First Community Bankshares, Inc. and First Community Bank told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “We are excited to welcome these new customers and are already working hard to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible.”
“Closer to the time of the merger, Highland’s customers will receive information introducing them to First Community, providing them information on the transition, and telling them how to obtain more information from our knowledgeable staff,” Harmon stated.
“Current First Community customers will not experience change as a result of the merger and will continue to experience the same impeccable customer service from the First Community team; however, they will benefit from the transaction through access to additional branches in the Highland’s region,” she said. “Further, we believe all stakeholders will benefit from this franchise strengthening affiliation among two teams who share a strong commitment to serving the people and communities in our markets.”
Harmon was asked if customers at both banks will still be able to speak with local bank representatives about any questions or concerns.
“Yes. While we are always striving to ensure we have the capability to interact with our customers in the most convenient and efficient ways, we still believe that physical branch locations are an integral part of the community banking model,” Harmon said. “Accordingly, with the consummation of the merger, both current First Community customers and transitioned Highlands customers can expect to enjoy an expanded physical branch network staffed with our friendly and knowledgeable local bankers. Highlands customers will also gain access to our advanced teller machine network and benefit from enhanced non-branch banking opportunities.”
The agreement and plan of merger provides for the merger of Highlands with and into First Community, with First Community as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, each share of Highlands common and preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock, which equates to $8.80 per share of Highlands common stock and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $91 million based on First Community’s recent 20-day average closing price, according to company officials
First Community Bank and Highlands Union Bank have entered into a separate merger agreement providing for the merger of Highlands Union Bank with and into First Community Bank immediately following the merger of First Community and Highlands, with First Community Bank as the surviving bank.
The transaction, which received unanimous approval by both First Community’s and Highlands’ Board of Directors, is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of Highlands’ shareholders and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, company officials said. All members of the Highlands Board of Directors owning shares have entered into support agreements to vote their holdings in favor of the transaction. The transaction is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2019. At that time, a Highlands director will join the board of First Community Bank. First Community will also establish an Advisory Board to maintain a close connection with our customers in the Highlands Region. First Community expects the transaction to be neutral to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) and to provide upper single digit accretion to earnings in the first year of the combination.
Banks Street Partners, a Performance Trust Company, served as financial advisor to First Community and First Community Bank, and First Community and First Community Bank were represented by Pitman Law Firm, LLC, Fox Rothchild LLP and Bowles Rice LLP. Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Highlands, and Highlands and Highlands Union Bank were represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
