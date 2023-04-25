BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va.-based First Community Bankshares, Inc. has acquired Surrey Bancorp, a North Carolina company whose subsidiary is Surrey Bank and Trust.
“This transaction significantly expands both our presence in northwestern North Carolina and our resources to serve small business customers throughout First Community’s footprint,” William P. Stafford II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Community, said in announcing the finalization of the transaction. “On behalf of the board of directors, we genuinely appreciate the hard work, dedication, and expertise of the employees of both Surrey and First Community in completing this transaction.”
The completed acquisition included the merger of Surrey Bank and Trust into First Community Bank.
Surrey’s seven branch locations in northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia opened as First Community Bank branches Monday morning.
“I am very proud of what we’ve achieved as a company over the past 27 years, and I am particularly proud of our efforts to help small business owners in the communities we serve,” said Surrey CEO Ted Ashby in the announcement. “Having worked closely with the team at First Community to complete this transaction, I’m confident we selected a partner equally passionate about the critical role that community banks play in the continued success of the residents and business owners in our area.”
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Surrey shareholders will receive 0.7159 shares of First Community common stock for each share of Surrey common stock.
At the end of March, 2023, Surrey Bank and Trust had approximately $482 million in total assets, $253 million in total loans and $414 million in total deposits.
First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2023.
