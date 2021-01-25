RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has seen its first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 virus variant, detected in a resident of Northern Virginia who had no recent travel history.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the case of the variant Monday, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.
“Viruses change all the time, and we expect to see new strains as disease spreads,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver in statement. “We know this variant strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in our communities, but we still have more to learn about whether it causes more severe illness. As our state public health officials closely monitor the emergence of the B.1.1.7 variant in our Commonwealth, it is important that all Virginians continue following mitigation measures.”
Almost 200 cases of the variant have now been found in 23 states.
The VDH said early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new variant.
Health experts have warned that the more contagious and possibly more deadly variant sweeping through Britain will probably become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March. It has been reported in over 20 states so far. Another mutant version is circulating in South Africa, the Associated Press reported Monday.
