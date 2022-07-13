PRINCETON — Fireworks keep exploding and flashing in Mercer County’s skies well after the Fourth of July, and one resident said Tuesday at the Mercer County Commission’s July meeting that fireworks are “out of control.”
In 2016, the Legislature legalized certain fireworks, and companies with tents or seasonal stores sell them throughout West Virginia.
The Mercer County Commission enacted an ordinance in 2019 to limit when fireworks can be used; however, it has proven difficult to enforce.
Joyce Gooch, a resident of the Pisgah Road area, told the county commission that she plans to go to the county’s legislators to address the issue because fireworks have been going off late at night near her home.
Gooch said while she enjoys fireworks, their use is now “out of control.” Fireworks fired late at night make sleeping difficult for many, and she was concerned about children. A dog she has had to be put on sedatives.
Seeing fireworks shows in the cities is fun, but fireworks that keep going off well after the holidays is a problem, she said.
“When it is more of a nuisance than a blessing to your community, when you have to listen to this at 12, 1 o’clock in the morning, this is not a treat. It’s a torment,” Gooch said. “I would have had a lot more people here, but they had to go to work.”
While there is an ordinance, enforcing it is a problem.
“If they’re (Legislature) going to make the laws, they’ve got to get, evidently, the commissions and counties something to go on,” Gooch said. “You know, your all hands are tied. Am I correct?”
“Not really,” County Commission President Gene Buckner replied.”There is an ordinance and it can be enforced, but the problem is like we discussed on the phone, and I put this example, you’re going down (Route) 460 and the police see you breaking the law, but you haven’t got caught and it’s the same thing with fireworks. If you’re doing fireworks and you call deputies and they go to that house and they’re not doing fireworks, there’s not a thing they can do.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said when the county looked at creating the ordinance, it was seen as a public nuisance code. Law enforcement has to go to a scene, identify the public nuisance, and inform the people involved that it’s a public nuisance and give them the opportunity to stop. If the people persist, law enforcement can return and take action.
The problem is that enforcing a fireworks ordinance can take away from the personnel needed to handle serious crimes. State code gives municipalities the authority to enforce fireworks ordinances, but even they, with limited personnel, have few opportunities to do that.
Puckett said that he had spoken with the prosecuting attorneys in Harrison and Berkley Counties as well as Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran about the fireworks ordinance, and was told it “isn’t worth anything” because the State Code omits counties. Puckett added that his plan is to speak with the West Virginas County Commissions Association’s legislative committee about adding counties to the State Code regulating who can enforce such ordinances.
Puckett said he would give Gooch the State Code passages and legislators’ telephone numbers she needed for seeking help with enforcing the county ordinance.
