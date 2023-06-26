BLUEFIELD – Fireworks vendors opening their doors for business or setting up their tents are another sign that the Fourth of July and its summer festivities are fast approaching.
Fireworks merchants offering a wide varieties of products have been appearing in Mercer County and other parts of the region. On Memorial Day Weekend, WV Fireworks Outlet, which operates out of a building on the Frontage Road near Princeton, opened its door for the summer season.
One of the owners, Emily Bush, said her store has been busy despite recent weather.
"Yes, we have a lot of regular customers who have been coming into us since we opened," Bush said. "We've been very steady, yes. The rain actually helped us because we're in a building and our fireworks don't get wet."
Mortars have been popular so far this year, she said.
"Mortars 6 inches and 7 inches," Bush stated. "That's what people have been coming in for and getting a lot of those. Those are the largest shells we carry, 7 inches."
Visiting fireworks vendors have erected tents across the region. On Stadium Drive in front of Mitchell Stadium, business was starting to pick up, said Rachael Bailey of Wyoming County. She is a teacher, but she sells fireworks during the summer.
"I have a lot more variety than I did the year before," she said. "The rain has really hurt us, too."
Despite the recent rain, more people are seeking consumer fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.
"The four or five days before the Fourth, that's when you get really busy," Bailey said. "It's hard for two people to maintain it. And what you think won't sell, they'll be gone."
In Bluewell, more fireworks were for sale in the Grants Supermarket parking lot of Route 460. James Jackson of Pioneer, Tenn. Sales had been "kind of slow" due to recent rain and wind, but he expected sales to pick up.
He pointed out a large box featuring the word "Annihilator" and a gold skull.
"We've done sold out of the Annihilator," Jackson said. "It's the last one. It's a mortar type."
Mortars and fountains are popular because the user just lights it and walks away rather than having to light one piece at a time, he said. Bottle rockets are popular as well.
"I think it usually picks up at the first of the month," Jackson stated about sales.
