BLUEFIELD — Fourth of July festivities are over for the year, but Mercer County residents are already complaining about their peace being disturbed by the constant flashes and booms of fireworks launched late at night and early in the morning.
The Legislature legalized certain fireworks in 2016, and retailers were soon setting up tents and seasonal fireworks stores throughout the state. Plentiful supplies of fireworks lets enthusiasts start indulging their passion before and after the Fourth of July. In 2019, the Mercer County Commission enacted an ordinance limiting the times when fireworks can be used. Under the ordinance, they can be used during the following periods:
• July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m and on July 5 from 12:00 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.
• June 24 to July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
The cities of Princeton and Bluefield have their own fireworks ordinances.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Tuesday that the commission has already received telephone calls and emails from residents complaining about fireworks. Puckett added that it’s easy to see when fireworks are fired “in the vicinity of a no zone.” Fireworks debris was on the roof of his Community Connections, Inc. office along South Walker Street.
Puckett said that according to his research, counties do not have the authority to enforce ordinances like the one for fireworks.
“When I originally spoke with George Sitler – who was prosecuting attorney at the time – he stated that in the (West Virginia Code), it does not specifically mention counties. It does mention municipalities.”
Puckett stated that he also confirmed this interpretation with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.
“We have approached the Legislature in previous years about including counties in that ordinance or in that law,” he said. “We continually look for ways to find a medium ground. Obviously, we have to do something to curb the amount of abuse within our community. We do not want to censor anybody’s right to celebrate, but there has to be limits for the safety and wellbeing of our constituents.”
Puckett said that he and Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, spoke about enforcing fireworks ordinances.
“We are looking for options in existing codes as well as figuring out ways that help our constituents the best,” he stated. “We realize this is a challenge as with any ordinance or change, there has to be a time of adjustment. We all have to work to find a solution.”
The county’s ordinance has a broad period when residents can use fireworks. There are two problems facing the enforcement of the ordinance, Puckett said.
“Number one, we are no loner talking about bottle rockets until 10 o’clock,” he stated. “We are literally talking about major fireworks being shot off at 3 o’clock in the morning. I just think as this continues to go on, it increases the amount of liability on our community and it puts a burden on our emergency services personnel to deal with the magnitude of the problem.”
Having enough deputies to enforce a county fireworks ordinance in a place as large as Mercer County is another issue, Puckett added.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that he heard a Sunday fireworks show at Lotito Park in Bluefield and heard “only a couple” of fireworks near his house that same evening. The City of Bluefield has a fireworks ordinance, but fireworks can be used if this use is “reasonable,” he added.
Archer said he had taken calls about problems with fireworks, but did not hear any complaints over the Fourth of July weekend.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that the county does not have any enforcement authority over fireworks. and a fireworks ordinance is difficult to enforce because by the time a deputy or a police officer answers a call, the fireworks have stopped.
Answering calls about fireworks also takes deputies away from serious calls such as domestic violence situations or reports of DUI, Buckner said.
“He (Sheriff Tommy Bailey) has told us several times that he cannot pull a deputy away from working to put somebody on notice that they can’t shoot fireworks,” Buckner said. “I really don’t like the idea of an ordinance we can’t enforce, but it’s happened and we are getting calls. These people who buy fireworks are scattered throughout the county and we have only a certain number of deputies.”
Buckner said that he’s heard fireworks going off near his home at about 3 a.m., and “my little dog was barking her head off.”
Delegate Gearheart said that he consulted a legislative attorney Tuesday and did some research on his own. In Chapter 7 of the West Virginia Code, under section 7-1-3kk, counties have the “authority to provide for the elimination of hazards to public health.”
“In addition to all other powers and duties now conferred by law upon county commissions, commissions are hereby authorized to enact ordinances, issue orders and take other appropriate and necessary actions for the elimination of hazards to public health and safety and to abate or cause to be abated anything which the commission determines to be a public nuisance,” according to the Code. “The ordinances may provide for a misdemeanor penalty for its violation. The ordinances may further be applicable to the county in its entirety or to any portion of the county as considered appropriate by the county commission.”
“They do in fact have the authority to enact an ordinance, but also to assess a fine by State Code,” Gearheart said. “It says they may take appropriate and necessary action.”
Even with authority to enforce an ordinance, actually doing this is very difficult, he said, comparing the problem to enforcing regulations against speeding.
“Now, I don’t want to belittle this, but it is almost impossible to enforce that kind of ordinance,” Gearheart said. “A sheriff’s department is already stretched on a holiday and is probably going to find this is not the greatest use of their manpower. They’ve got a holiday and a county of over 500 (square) miles. It’s a little difficult to find someone setting off fireworks.”
Executive Director Craig Hammond of the Bluefield Union Mission said the fireworks around his neighborhood during the Fourth of July were “just relentless.”
“I understand the police have enough to do,” he said. “They don’t need to be going door-to-door telling people they can’t shoot fireworks.”
Hammond said the people using fireworks need to remember their neighbors.
“A lot of my older neighbors are ill and trying to sleep,” Hammond said Tuesday. “We expect it to continue tonight and into Wednesday, and hopefully it will taper off. I guess it’s that once a year thing.”
“I wouldn’t want to be a police officer trying to enforce fireworks ordinances,” he said. “I guess we just have to trust the good senses of people and just show a little courtesy to their neighbors, especially to old people who are sick and bedridden. I’m also told that veterans who have been through extreme combat and constant shelling, they hear it and have a negative reaction. It’s a free country and I guess it’s time to celebrate, but I wish we’d do it within reason.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
