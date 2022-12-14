BLUEFIELD — As New Year’s Eve celebrations near, Bluefield City Board members have once again been asked to consider an ordinance change that would be more restrictive about fireworks.
City resident Bill Neighbors told the board he lives in a quiet neighborhood composed mostly of retirees, and the fireworks, which he called “explosions,” are disturbing.
“That really was overwhelming and should not have been in the neighborhood,” he said of the July 4th and New Year’s Eve celebrations. “They were so loud my wife and dog were unhappy, and you know what, I was too.”
Neighbors suggested allowing residents to use fireworks only in designated public places in the city, not in residential neighborhoods.
Most types of consumer fireworks, including aerial displays, are legal in West Virginia, and they include larger, louder fireworks than just the traditional firecracker.
But Mayor Ron Martin said it is a difficult issue.
“It is permissible by state law and it is impossible to police,” he said, adding that this is not remedied by another ordinance, with the current ordinance in place designating certain hours they can be used on those holidays.
Police are busy enough as it is during the two holidays and don’t have time to try to catch people shooting off fireworks, he added, since they can be heard all around the city.
Several tents are also set up in the area to sell fireworks before those holidays.
Martin said another problem is people are on both sides of the issue and if a town hall meeting were held, there would be a 50-50 split in the city on whether to allow fireworks on the holidays.
City Manager Cecil Marson agreed, adding that allowing those “small windows” for the use of fireworks during the two holidays, when it is a tradition to shoot fireworks, is the best solution.
If shot at other times in city limits, a special permit is required.
In Bluefield, those allowable times are:
• New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.
• New Year’s Day from 12 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
• July 4 from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
• July 5 from 12 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.
That is more restrictive than the county, which has a window from June 24 to July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Neighbors said he has no objection to fireworks, but it is just a matter of the impact they have on normally quiet residential neighborhoods.
Both Martin and Marson said the matter can be discussed again, especially with the police, to see if any further changes can be made, but nothing can be done before the Dec. 31 celebration.
This is not an issue in Virginia because the state only allows the sale of non-aerial and non-explosive fireworks, as did West Virginia prior to 2016, when the law was changed to permit stronger, louder fireworks.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Code Enforcement Supervisor Alex Ellison that the demolition of dilapidated structures program is continuing, with more than 120 scheduled to be demolished within the next few months.
The program, financed by $1.5 million from the new statewide demolition fund through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), is in the first phase right now, Ellison said, with nine of 30 structures earmarked for demolition done.
However, the contractor has only one more week to finish the rest by contract, so the board discussed finding another contractor that can complete the task.
Phase two of the program has been bid out with 30 structures ready to be demolished, he said, and is on schedule and good to go.
Phase three will involve 60 structures with 90 days to complete.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director as well as director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), that the steel needed for the construction of the Omnis Building Technologies facility at Exit 1 has arrived.
“The steel is ready,” he said. “But it has been too wet to complete the footers. We just need better weather.”
When completed, the $40 million,150,000-sq.-ft. plant that manufactures revolutionary housing, will employ about 300.
