PRINCETON — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a brush fire in Princeton on Saturday.
The fire was located off of 460 near Conn-Weld, Inc. Three different departments, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virignia Division of Forestry, responded to the fire, according to Mercer 911.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.