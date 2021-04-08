Pipestem fire ...

Multiple fire departments were dispatched Thursday afternoon after a fire was reported at a local restaurant near Pipestem State Park and Resort at the border between Summers County and Mercer County.

 By JESSICA NUZZO Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PIPESTEM – Multiple fire departments were dispatched Thursday afternoon after a fire was reported at a local restaurant near Pipestem State Park and Resort at the border between Summers County and Mercer County.

Fire at Brandon's BBQ & Grille, ac

Contributed photograph ...

Multiple fire departments were dispatched Thursday afternoon after a fire was reported at a local restaurant near Pipestem State Park and Resort at the border between Summers County and Mercer County.

The Summers County Sheriff's Department was also sent to the Brandon's BBQ & Grille, according to a dispatcher. Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you