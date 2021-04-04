BLUEFIELD — Four fire departments responded to a house fire on Larch Street in Bluefield on Sunday, quickly subduing the blaze before it could spread to any neighboring homes.
Smoke was pouring out of the front and sides of the home as firefighters arrived, according to Captain Robbie Stevenson with the Bluefield Fire Department. Crews quickly established a water supply along Bluefield Avenue and began to fight back the flames.
Although crews were concerned with possible exposure to other neighboring homes, efforts to put the fire out were successful before the fire could spread any further.
While the investigation was not complete as of Sunday afternoon, Stevenson was confident that the source of the fire was electrical, and accidental in nature. Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield, Va., Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the call.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
