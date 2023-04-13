MONTCALM — Several Mercer County firefighters were dispatched Thursday when a fire was reported at Pigg Salvage on Browning Lambert Mountain Road.
Up to 30 vehicles in the salvage yard could be on fire and explosions could be heard while firefighters were working to get the blaze under control.
Flames were getting into the nearby woods. One person at the scene said she was told a plume of black smoke could be seen as far away as Princeton.
Multiple fire departments across the region have responded to the blaze.
