SPEEDWAY — Firefighters from several Mercer County fire departments battled a structure fire Monday on Route 20 in the Speedway community.
The fire was reported at Quickshift, a service station located at 3070 Hinton Road. When firefighters arrived on scene, the first two bays of the structure were fully engulfed, according to Roger Lokay, assistant chief of the Athens Volunteer Fire Department.
Upon arrival, Lokay said firefighters pulled a line and began cooling the propane tanks in the back of the building.
According to Lokay, other firefighters who arrived before him reported small explosions from the building.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic was blocked for a period of time both ways along Route 20.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department, Bluestone Valley Fire Department and Athens Volunteer Fire Department all responded, along with the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
