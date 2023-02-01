Firefighters responded Wednesday to a structure fire on Bluefield Avenue.
A section of Virginia Avenue between the city of Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va., was closed for a period of time as firefighters battled the blaze at a two-story house.
No injuries were immediately reported, according to Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey.
The structure was about 80 percent engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived on scene.
Bailey said no one was at home at the time of the fire.
The Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department all responded to the blaze.
