PRINCETON — A firefighter who passed away soon after battling a residential fire and a respected high school and colligate basketball coach were recently honored with resolutions from the Mercer County Commission.
The county commission had two resolutions on its March meeting agenda. The first agenda read into the official record by Commissioner Bill Archer honored the late Terry Wayne Brown, a high school and colligate basketball coach who passed away on Feb. 18 at the age of 69.
“Coach Brown was born and raised in Coaldale and played basketball at Bramwell High School and was on the 1967 Millionaires’ team that won the Class A State Basketball Championship. After high school, he pounded the hardwoods for Bluefield State College starting 1971 under (then) Head Coach Terry Maudeville,” according to the resolution. “After earning his undergraduate degree, Terry spent a brief time as a student assistant high school basketball coach in Bland County, Va. However, he soon returned to his college alma mater as assistant coach under (then) Head Coach John Quintier, and took over the reins of the Big Blues four years later.”
Brown went on to lead the team to multiple championships.
“Brown’s Big Blue squads played a high temp style that featured more stuffing than a Thanksgiving turkey and routinely rattled rims to the tune of three-digit scores,” Archer read from the resolution. “Brown’s coaching skills earned him the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach ‘Coach of the Year’ award in 1987, and his roundball team brought BSC the WVIAC Championship in 1996.”
In addition to basketball, Brown guided student athletes to championships in golf and tennis, according to the resolution. In 2020, the college that he served for more than 40 years inducted him into the BSC Athletics Hall of Fame.
The next resolution read into the official record recognized the late Zachary Blankenship, an eight-year veteran of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department. Blankenship collapsed at home due to a stroke five hours after finishing his on-duty service on March 5, 2020. He passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on March 15, 2020 at the age of 26. He joined the fire department when he was 18.
“Zack was dedicated to his family,” Archer read from the resolution. “He left Montcalm High School before graduating in order to help care for his grandfather who was in ill health. Still, he studied independently and earned a General Educational Diploma (GED) the same year that his MHS (Montcalm High School) classmates graduated. Soon after his grandfather passed away, his mother became ill, and he joined with other siblings to care for her. He had a great love of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and kayaking along with his devotion to helping his community as a firefighter, according to his sister, Tracy.”
Blankenship’s death in the line of duty was honored by the United States Fire Administration and his name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at Emmitsburg, Maryland on Oct. 3, 2021, according to the resolution. The USFA has been honoring firefighters who have died as a result of line of duty injuries for 40 years.
“Zack’s close friend, Officer Justin Dunford of the Bramwell Police Department spoke of Zack’s sacrifice and asked if the Mercer County Commission could honor Zack in some way,” Archer read from the resolution. “Officer Dunford has been working with this commission’s Bluestone Water Trail Committee and has organized Bluestone River cleanups as part of this commission’s ‘Keep Mercer Clean’ program.”
In memory of Blankenship’s love of nature and at the request of the Bluestone Water Trail Committee, the county commission has named the committee’s May 14 kayak trip on the Bluestone River from Coopers to Riverside ATV Camp the Zachary Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float in his memory.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
