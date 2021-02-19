BLUEFIELD — Having fire safety measures in place paid off Thursday when a smoke detector and a fire extinguisher combined to stop a kitchen fire in a College Avenue apartment building.
The Bluefield Fire Department was dispatched to 1901 Dearborn Avenue just off of College Avenue when a fire alarm was reported. Two fire engines were sent to the scene.
Capt. Matthew Pettrey said as the firefighters were preparing to leave that a kitchen fire had occurred in a third-floor apartment. A smoke alarm alerted the apartment’s occupant that a fire had started, and a fire extinguisher was located in the hallway outside.
“Definitely having the extinguisher and the smoke alarm helped the situation greatly,” Pettrey said.
No injuries were reported. The apartment was being ventilated, and the stove and a microwave oven were damaged.
One engine partially blocked College Avenue while the firefighters were on the scene, but traffic was able to continue moving.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
