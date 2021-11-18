PRINCETON — Three fire departments were dispatched early Wednesday morning after flames and smoke were reported at a garage and neighboring home off Athens Road.
Members of the East River Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Fire Department were dispatched about 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at 208 Calloway Street near the Athens Crossroads, Chief Charlie Blankenship with the East River department said at the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, but then Mercer County 911 paged them out again about 8:30 a.m. after it started burning again, Blankenship said.
A detached garage next to the house was destroyed, and about 50 percent of the house was burned, Blankenship stated.
The fire’s cause had not been determined Wednesday, and it was not known whether it started in the home or inside the garage, he said. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal would be investigating, he added.
No injuries were reported.
The Princeton Rescue Squad and deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
